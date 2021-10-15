Roshan's Pelli SandaD Full Movie Download Links Leaked On Movierulz, Tamilrockers

Pelli SandaD is a romantic comedy entertainer starring Tollywood actor Srikanth's son Roshan and Sree Leela. This movie is directed by director Gowri Ronaki. The movie also features veteran director K Raghavendra Rao, Rajendra Prasad, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Vennela Kishore and others in the lead star cast. Pelli SandaD is a sequel to his father actor Srikanth's 1996 film Pelli Sandadi that starred Srikanth, Ravali and Deepthi Bhatnagar.

Pelli SandaD was released on October 15 on the occasion of Dussehra 2021 and received good ratings from the critics. The movie buffs have given thumbs up for the actors' performances and the musical score has attracted many audience to the theatres. Unfortunately, Pelli SandaD was leaked on torrent sites. The pirated copies of the film were released by infamous websites like Movierulz, torrents, tamilrockers and iBomma. Do not encourage piracy and if you come across any such copies inform the moviemakers through their official social media handles.

Watch Pelli SandaD only in theatres or wait for the movie to release on OTT platforms.