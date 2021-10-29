RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: Sonu Sood, Virendar Sehwag Other Celebrities Tweet

Sandalwood Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise has left not only fans but also the entire film fraternity shocked. Condolences have been pouring in from all quarters for the departed actor.

Here are a few tweets:

So hard to believe that #PuneethRajkumar sir is no more!

Loosing such a talented actor is a hard hit for Indian Cinema.

My heartfelt condolences to his family.

May he R.I.P. pic.twitter.com/l9J12weDcO — Gautham Karthik (@Gautham_Karthik) October 29, 2021

Shocking ,devastating & heartbreaking! #PuneethRajkumar gone too soon. 💔

Rest in Peace! My deepest sympathies and tearful condolences to the family. A huge loss to the Kannada / Indian film fraternity as a whole.Strength to all to cope with this tragic loss! — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) October 29, 2021

One of the most humble and down to earth actors I’ve come across..Rest in Peace brother. #PuneethRajkumar — RAm POthineni (@ramsayz) October 29, 2021

Saddened to hear about the passing away of #PuneethRajkumar . Warm , and humble, his passing away is a great blow to Indian cinema. May his soul attain sadgati. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/YywkotiWqC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 29, 2021

Extremely sad to know of the passing away of our dear #PuneethRajkumar . My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans. I request his fans to maintain calm and pray for his Sadgati in this excruciating time for the family. Om Shanti 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/T3WsUnBS7n — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) October 29, 2021

Heartbroken 💔

Will always miss you my brother. #PuneethRajkumar — sonu sood (@SonuSood) October 29, 2021

Shocked to hear #PuneethRajkumar is no more.. life is so unpredictable . Condolences to family and friends .. waheguru 🙏 pic.twitter.com/V5ER14nK88 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 29, 2021

This hurts so much! Rest in peace superstar! May the family, friends and the millions of fans have the strength to tide through this sorrow! #PuneethRajkumar 🙏 pic.twitter.com/45EltouKWw — Prithviraj Sukumaran (@PrithviOfficial) October 29, 2021

This is so heart breaking news, still can't believe that #PuneethRajkumar garu is no more.. Gone too soon 🙏

My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and friends. — Bobby (@dirbobby) October 29, 2021