Recreating history: Vicky Kaushal shares an interesting moment re-created in the upcoming Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham

Depicting the similarities between the real and the reel Sardar Udham, Vicky Kaushal just posted a picture on his social media handle. The first picture dates back to 1983 at Shepherd's Bush Gurudwara, London, where Udham Singh is at a langar seva. On the right, one can see Vicky Kaushal and of course, the meticulous craftsmanship of Shoojit da in recreating the moment for #SardarUdham. Vicky can be seen as a true replica of the real-life Sardar Udham.

Directed by Shoojit Sircar and produced by Ronnie Lahiri, Sardar Udham will release on October 16, 2021 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.