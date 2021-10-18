Rashmika Mandanna Tops Most Influential Actors List

Rashmika Mandanna, this name definitely does not require any introduction to South Indians, but fans are sure that she will soon become popular in the North too. Rashmika has topped the most influential actors list by Forbes India in which she has crossed Samantha, Yash and Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika got space in the 'most influential actors' list after the number of followers on her social media pages are recording a high growth rate. Vijay Deverakonda is second on the list followed by the KGF hero Yash. While Samantha is in fourth place, Allu Arjun is in fifth position.

It is reported that the metrics are considered based on the average likes, average comments, engagement rate, average video views, and the follower count on the social media profiles of the celebrities. This is called the Qoruz Score for 10 points.

Here is the Qoruz Score of the top 5 celebrities in the list:

Rashmika 9.88 Vijay Deverakonda 9.67 Yash 9.54 Samantha 9.49 Allu Arjun 9.46

Forbes has considered the Instagram activity of the popular celebrities from the South Indian film industries over their most recent social media posts. Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is playing a rural girl in Allu Arjun's upcoming action-drama 'Pushpa', while she is to appear in Sharwanand's 'Aadavallu Meeku Joharulu' soon.