South Indian Superstar Rajinikanth who was admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad will remain in hospital tonight as well. He is being monitored closely and is now stable.

The hospital has released a health update. The statement said, "Mr Rajinikanth is being monitored closely and medications to control his blood pressure are being carefully titrated. He will remain in the hospital tonight and undergo further investigations tomorrow. He is stable and is resting. Family and treating doctors have requested all well wishers to avoid visiting the hospital as he is not being allowed to meet any visitors. His daughter is with him."

Governor of Telangana, called and spoke to the doctors and wished him a speedy recovery.

Family of Rajini urged all well wishers to avoid visiting hospital as Thalaiva is not being allowed to meet anyone.

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban development tweeted, "Wishing a speedy recovery to the inimitable man; Thalaiva @rajinikanth Garu."

Here is the latest update on Rajinikanth's health.