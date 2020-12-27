Rajinikanth Discharged From Apollo Hospital, Advised 1 Week Rest

HYDERABAD: In major relief to Thalaiva fans, actor Rajinikanth (70) was discharged from Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad on Sunday, after his test reports came out normal. In a bulletin released by the hospital said that, "All the investigations reports have come in and there is nothing alarming in the reports. Now, he has been discharged. He has been advised complete bed rest for one week and minimal physical activity. In the view of his condition, he has also been counselled to avoid any activity that increases the risk of contracting coronavirus", the hospital stated.

Rajinikanth after his discharge from Apollo Hospital

The actor who is in Hyderabad since the past 10 days for the shooting of his new movie Annatthe was admitted to the hospital on Friday with severe fluctuations in blood pressure. Though Rajinikanth's condition was stable, he was put on observation to rule out COVID-19 and any other issues. This was necessitated as a few crewmembers tested COVID-19 positive and he developed high blood pressure. Rajinikanth's daughter came from Chennai and is currently with him.

