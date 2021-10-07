Raja Raja Chora OTT Release Date Announced

Hyderabad: It's the unanimous opinion of viewers that there is no dearth of entertainment when ZEE5 is around. The streaming platform has entertained the audience across languages with a wide range of offers, be it web series, originals, or direct-to-digital releases. After bringing out movies like 'Alanti Sitralu' very recently, ZEE5 is all set to release the fun drama 'Raja Raja Chora' as a post-theatrical digital release.

ZEE5 is all set to stream the super hit movie on 8th October. The streaming platform will bring the crime comedy to its patrons on the eve of the festival.

When it was released in theatres, the film garnered encouraging box-office collections and overwhelming critical acclaim. As a robber named Bhaskar, Sree Vishnu's performance was praised by everyone. Sunaina and Megha Akash were joined by able performers like Ravi Babu, Srikanth Iyyengar, Ajay Ghosh, Gangavva, and Tanikella Bharani.

Directed by debutant Hasith Goli, the film's music is by Vivek Sagar.

Later this month, ZEE5 will also release 'Heads & Tales', a Telugu-language drama to be streamed from October 22.