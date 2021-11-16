Rachita Ram Asks Reporters What They Did On First Night, Sparks Controversy

We all know that Sandalwood actress Rachita Ram has made controversial statements on the "first night" during the promotions of her film "Love You Rachchu". After knowing this, the Kannada Kranthi Dal demanded Rachita seek a public apology for her comments, and they also asked the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce to ban the actress.

Tejasvi Nagalingaswamy, President of the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, said that the actress's statements were against the culture of the land and had damaged the image of the state.

During the press conference, Rachita was questioned about her acting in sensual scenes. The actress then asked the reporter what he had done on his wedding night recently. Besides this, Rachita also said that she had done bold scenes in the movie as it was demanded by the script.

Rachita asked the journalists, "There are so many people here who are married. I do not have any intention of embarrassing anyone. Generally, I am asking you guys to tell me what people do after marriage. What do they do? "

Immediately, she answered her question by saying, "They will romance, right? That's what is being shown in the film. "

Rachita further added that there is some reason why she did such scenes and the audience will get to know it once they watch the movie.