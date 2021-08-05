PVR Cinemas Offers Free Movie Tickets To Vaccinated People: Check Terms, Offer Validity

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, many of us, have missed going to the theatres. But, in the Telugu States, the governments have decided to open the theatres following Covid protocols. To attract movie lovers, PVR cinemas have come up with an exciting offer called the ‘JAB’ offer. This offer provides free tickets to every individual that is fully vaccinated.

As per the company, the vaccinated individual will be provided with an additional ticket free. Besides this, they will get a free popcorn with purchase of another Popcorn tub during the first two weeks of its reopening.

The PVR Cinemas have extended the JAB offer till August 12, 2021. The offer applies to all movies and all cinemas where PVR has permission to open except for the states of Telangana, AP and Pondicherry.

The offer is valid on all movies irrespective of the language. Apart from the Jab offer, the movie audience are also given a discount of up to Rs 150 on the second ticket. If you want to get a free ticket, you can book it even on BookMyShow app apart from PVR Website, Mobile App and at the Cinemas.

The company told that all of its staff are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and it resumed its operations from July 30 in those states that allowed theatres to open. The company officials said that the motive of Jab offer is to encourage people to get vaccinated as early as possible to fight against the Coronavirus.