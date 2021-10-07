Prabhas' 25th Movie With Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Vanga

After Baahubali and Saaho, Rebel Star Prabhas is busy signing many films and putting them on path.Now, Prabhas has made an announcement that his next movie is going to be with sensational Arjun Reddy Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Darling posted on his Instagram- "Kickstarting my journey with SPIRIT. Directed by @sandeepreddy.vanga and produced by #BhushanKumar @tseriesfilms & #BhadrakaliPictures!"

After his post, we can understand that the film is titled 'Spirit' and is a multi-lingual film as the movie is bankrolled by T-Series and Vanga Pictures in association with UV Creations.

On the workfront, Prabhas' Radhe Shyam is all set to release on 14 January, 2022. This film also stars Pooja Hegde, Murali Sharma, Krishnam Raju and others. Besides this, Darling Prabhas Pan India movie 'Adipurush' starring Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Kriti Sanon is on sets and will probably complete in 2022.

