Pooja Hedge Demanded 3.5 Crores For Thalapathy Vijay 65

After the grand success of Master, Thalapathy Vijay is going to create wonders once again on-screen with his upcoming movie which is tentatively titled #Thalapathy65. Kolamavu Kokila fame Nelson Dilipkumar is the director of the film. Rumours are doing the rounds that the shooting of the film is going to start from March 15th. The shooting of the film is going to start in Russia. A formal puja ceremony is likely to be conducted in Chennai. However, an official information regarding this is awaited.

The movie is touted to be an action entertainer and is bankrolled by Sun Pictures. Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the film. Another news is that Pooja Hegde has been roped as the female lead in the film. It is said that Pooja is going to charge a bomb (i.e) Rs. 3.5 crore for the film.

The trade analyst Ramesh Bala speaking to Bollywood Life said that, "The shooting itself is going to start only in April, I think. So, expecting the trailer and all would be too premature (we had also inquired whether there's any word of when the Thalapathy 65 trailer could arrive) right now, it's too early. I heard that there is one guy, Manoj Parahamsa, who's a popular DOP (cinematographer)...(based on that) the shoot should start in April, I think, and definitely you're looking at six to nine months for the release to happen from there. It'll definitely take nine months, I think, usually, it happens like that. So, it whould be like a Pongal 2022 release or something."

He further stated that, "I know they're looking at three heroines, Rashmika Mandanna, Pooja Hegde and Kiara Advani, and I think they have finalised one. Usually, they finalise it (the lead actress) very close to the shooting date or even if they finalise it (earlier), they only announce it close to when the shooting begins, that's how they operate."