Is this The Plot of Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi Love Story?

Sekhar Kammula’s ‘Love Story’ starring Nagachaitanya, Saipallavi was first scheduled to release on April 16. However, due to Corona second wave, the film was postponed. Later, they planned the release on Vinayaka Chavithi but the producers wanted to release it only after the theatres in both states are fully opened.

Though Shekar Kammula is coming up with a new love story, industry sources say that there will be another key point in which the story revolves. Shekar Kammula’s films mostly reflect the realities of middle-class people. He is good at capturing the emotions of people in different contexts.

Coming to the film, ‘Love Story’ is based on the problems faced by a girl who comes from a rural background and settles down in Hyderabad. The latest Industry sources reveal that Sai Pallavi will be sexually assaulted in the film and from there the story will take a turn. Shekar Kammula opines that this film will definitely be an emotional love story. We have to wait and watch the film to know whether these words turn out true or not.

Talking about the release of the film, the producers are planning to release it before September 30. It is reported that they are holding talks with the Chief Ministers of both Telugu states to reopen the theatres at full capacity. However, an official announcement on the release of the film is yet to be announced.