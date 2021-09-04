Pawan Kalyan Fans Love Bheemla Nayak Anthem Song, But There's A Problem!

PK's Bheemla Nayak Song: On Thursday, the anthem theme song from Pawan Kalyan's next film, Bheemla Nayak, was launched, which also happened to be the actor's birthday. While the song was an instant hit with fans, it was met with opposition from an unexpected source.

The lyrics in the song, according to IPS officer M. Ramesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East Zone, Hyderabad, are in terrible taste and negatively portray cops, further explaining that cops' jobs are not limited to bashing up individuals.

He tweeted, "15h Thankfully, @TelanganaCOPs are #PeopleFriendlyPolice. We don’t break the bones of those whom we are paid to protect! Surprisingly, @ramjowrites couldn’t find enough words in Telugu to describe the valour of a cop. No mention of service in the song [sic]."

No music to his ears

When it comes to the song, Ramesh points out that the entire piece is about cops beating up on individuals. "There was no angle of praising the cops for the kind of hard work and sacrifices they make. In an era where we practice friendly policing, the song tries to project that cops beat people, but we actually don’t! We never beat people."

Ramesh, on the other hand, makes it clear that he admires the lyrics of Ramajogayya Sastry Garu.

"I love his song Pranamam Pranamam from Janatha Garage. It’s very inspiring. As a literary lover who’s a great admirer of the Telugu language and literature, I also admire Ramajogayya Sastry Garu’s lyrics, but I was surprised that he couldn’t find better words to describe cops and their behaviour," complains the IPS officer.

And, given the song's popularity, Ramesh is concerned that such lyrics may send the wrong message to the public, leading them to believe that cops solely beat up individuals.

"There may be one or two instances, but generally we don’t beat people, we only register complaints and even follow protocols when it comes to making charges. In fact, there are several things that can praise a cop’s services, but there’s nothing of such in the song," reiterates Ramesh. "I believe music should be based on lyrics and not vice-versa."

We have high regard for cops: Thaman

Meanwhile, S.S. Thaman, the song's composer, says they have the utmost respect for cops and that the song was inspired by a scene in the movie.

"In the film, Pawan Kalyan is a nature lover (apart from being a cop), and as such, he gets himself posted in a green forest. When people try to spoil the peace and environment and irritate him, that’s when we bring out this song," Thaman elaborates, adding that while they have taken a few cinematic liberties, their intention was never to hurt anyone. "It’s just for the film’s situation, the song has been put up so."

Pawan Kalyan used to salute the cop uniform before putting on the costume every day, according to the composer.

"Playing a cop role calls for utmost responsibility and Pawan Garu used to feel inspired by donning the Khakis on the sets. Moreover, Pawan garu is someone who respects women, the police, etc. So we will never resort to something that invites anything unwanted," adds Thaman, stating that some of his close friends are cops.

Thaman then agrees that residents are safe in society due to cops, emphasising the film unit's admiration for the uniform. "So we have the highest regard for them," he further states.

Thaman also mentions that the crew did an extensive study on the song's background, appeal, and lyrics before releasing it. "There is also a song in the film that highlights how difficult it is for a cop during the training and what it takes to become a cop," he reveals.

The director says it wasn’t intentional.

The film's director, Saagar K. Chandra, stresses that their objective was never to hurt anyone's feelings. He, like Thaman, also emphasised that they have a great deal of respect for cops and that the song was merely a sequence from an action movie.