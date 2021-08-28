National Sports Day 2021: Best Bollywood Biopics To Watch

National Sports Day 2021: National Sports Day is observed to honour many countries' national sports teams and sports heroes. On this day, people of all ages participate in various activities, such as kabaddi, marathons, basketball, and hockey. Every year on August 29th, the birth anniversary of hockey star Major Dhyan Chand Singh, India commemorates National Sports Day.

In Indian and international hockey, he is a legend. The Indian hockey player won gold medals at the Olympics in 1928, 1932, and 1936. In athletics, he was the only one who established such high standards. The sport was important to him, and his tenacious attitude contributed to his success.

From 1926 through 1949, he scored 570 goals, according to his book, 'Goals.' Pankaj Gupta, Major's coach, taught him how to play hockey.

The Major Dhyan Chand Award, India's highest honour for lifetime accomplishment in sports and games, and the National Sports Day ceremonies on his birthday were the most well-known monuments to him.

Let us have a look at some of the greatest biopics created about Indian sports personalities on this auspicious day of National Sports.

Mary Kom-2014

Omung Kumar directed Mary Kom, a 2014 biographical sports film based on the life of the titular fighter Mary Kom. Mary Kom was played by Priyanka Chopra. It highlighted Mary's effort and hard work in achieving her objective, even though she was a mother. At award ceremonies around India, Mary Kom earned several honours. The film was named Best Popular Film at the National Film Awards.

Soorma-2018

Sandeep Singh, a hockey player, is the subject of the 2018 film Soorma. Diljit Dosanjh portrays the commitment of a hockey player in the major part. The plot of the movie was well-constructed. The narrative of a hockey player was told in this film, which garnered mixed reviews from the public.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story -2016

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story is a 2016 biopic about Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the former captain of the Indian cricket team. Dhoni was portrayed by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant's acting in the film was praised all around the world.

Dangal-2016

Dangal is a film made by Nitesh Tiwari based on the lives of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari, who became India's first world-class female wrestlers. Dangal broke box office records, becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of all time and the highest-grossing Indian film of the year.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag- 2013

Another outstanding sports film is Milkha Singh. The narrative is based on the life of Milkha Singh, an Indian Olympian and Commonwealth Games champion as well as a two-time Asian Games 400m winner.