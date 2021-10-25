Nani's Jersey Receives Best Telugu Film At 67th National Film Awards

The award presenting ceremony of the 67th National Film Awards which was earlier announced in March is taking place in Delhi. The event is organised by the Directorate of Film Festivals, which comes under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Nani's Jersey has bagged Best Telugu Film Award. Besides this, the movie has also got the Best Editing award. The award ceremony was delayed because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jersey was released in 2019, stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath. Jersey had received critical appreciation when it was released. The film, written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is about a cricketer who fails to make it big, and also reveals his frustrations and dilemmas in dealing with his family.

Besides this, Dhanush's Asuran also received awards under two categories- one for Best Tamil film and the other for Best Actor(Tamil).