MS Raju Wraps Up 7 Days 6 Nights Shoot in Record Time

Speaking on the occasion, Director M.S. Raju says, “I'm extremely happy with the outcome of the project and thank all my crew for working so hard in abnormal conditions at all outdoor locations. We're very excited to bring our sensational banner Sumanth Art Productions back into business with this film. I'm immensely joyful to introduce my son Sumanth Ashwin as a producer too. Our 7 Days 6 Nights is going to be a rib-tickling romantic entertainer with some sweet emotions too"

Hero/Producer Sumanth Ashwin says, "Wrapping up the shoot in record time amidst the adverse situations, 7 Days 6 Nights is going to be my best film till date. I'm thankful & inspired by my father M.S Raju's extreme hard work & dedication towards filmmaking. This film is a unique entertainer and will be one among the classics from our previous productions under Sumanth Art Productions. I'm happy to be associated with Wintage pictures & ABG Creations in this prestigious project”

Co-producer J. Srinivasa Raju says, "Our director MS Raju known for his blockbuster productions bounced back as an eminent director with Dirty Hari & continuing the league with another interesting flick 7 Days 6 Nights. We're planning to release it soon, wrapping up the shoot & most of the dubbing"

Music: Samarth Gollapudi

Cinematography: Nani Chamidisetty

Editor: Junaid Siddiqui

Production Designer: Bhaskar Mudavath

Stills: M. Rishitha Devi

Pro: Pulagam Chinnarayana

Digital PR: Sudheer Telaprolu

Publicity Designer: Eshwar Ande

Executive Producer, Co-Director: UV Sushma

Co-Producer: J.Srinivasa raju, Manthena Ramu

Producers: Sumanth Ashwin, Rajnikant S, Writer - Director: M.S.Raju