Movie Celebrities Who Died In 2020

The year 2020 was extremely terrible due to COVID 19. Due to the COVID-19 situation this year, we had lost several known personalities in Tollywood and Bollywood film industries. It was heartbreaking for everyone to digest the news of cine stars who entertained us for years. Are you looking for a list of celebrities who passed away in 2020? Then you have come to the right place. We have collated an extensive list as a tribute to the departed souls.

1. SP Balasubrahmanyam

Sripathi Panditaradhyula Balasubrahmanyam, also referred to as S. P. B. or Balu, was a veteran Indian musician, playback singer, television anchor, music director, actor, dubbing artist, and film producer who worked predominantly in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, and Malayalam films.

On 5 August 2020, Balasubrahmanyam tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Chennai. Subsequently, his health deteriorated and he was shifted to the ICU in a critical state. On 7 September 2020, Balasubrahmanyam tested negative for the coronavirus, yet remained on the support of ventilator and ECMO. He started showing signs of recovery, including moderate speech and physical activities. However, the hospital released a statement on 24 September stating that he became "extremely critical" and was on "maximal life support".

Balasubrahmanyam died on 25 September 2020 at 1:04 pm (IST) following cardio-respiratory arrest after over a month-long hospitalisation. He was buried at his farm house in Tamaraipakam, Thiruvallur district with state honours on 26 September 2020.

2. Jaya Prakash Reddy

Jaya Prakash Reddy fondly called JP was an Indian actor who predominantly appeared in Telugu films. He shot to the limelight with the film Samarasimha Reddy (1999) where he played the role of Veera Raghava Reddy. He was also seen in other successful films such as Jayam Manade Raa (2000) and Chennakesava Reddy (2002). Later in his career, JP also featured in many comic roles. He died at his home in Guntur on 8 September 2020, at age 74, from massive cardiac arrest.

3. Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Raj Kapoor was a renowned actor known for his work in Hindi films. he made his debut in his father Raj Kapoor's film Mera Naam Joker (1970), for which he won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. As an adult, his first lead role was opposite Dimple Kapadia in the teen romance Bobby (1973). Kapoor is considered to be one of the most successful actors in the history of Bollywood.

Kapoor married actress Neetu Singh, who he had worked within several films, in 1980. The couple had two children— son, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Rishi was diagnosed with leukemia in 2018 and went to New York City for treatment. After successful treatment for a year, he returned to India on 26 September 2019. He was admitted to Sir H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital on 29 April 2020 owing to breathing difficulties. He died on 30 April 2020 from leukemia.

4. Irrfan Khan

Sahabzade Irrfan Ali Khan worked in Hindi cinema as well as British and American films. He is known as one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. In 2011, he was awarded the Padma Shri.

Khan married writer and fellow NSD graduate Sutapa Sikdar. It was a love marriage. They have two sons Babil and Ayan.

In March 2018, Khan took to his Twitter and revealed that he had been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumor. He sought treatment in the UK for a year and returned to India in February 2019.

He was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital on 28 April 2020, where he started receiving treatment for a colon infection. He died the following day from the infection. His mother Saeda Begum, aged 93, had died just four days before in Jaipur.

5. Saroj Khan

Saroj khan was an Indian dance choreographer in Hindi cinema. She was born in Bombay. She was best known for Dance Form Mujra and the first woman choreographer in Bollywood. In her forty years, she choreographed more than 3000 songs.

Saroj Khan was admitted to Guru Nanak Hospital at Bandra, Mumbai on 17 June 2020, because of breathing difficulties, and died of cardiac arrest on 3 July 2020.

6. Nimmi

Nawab Banoo better known by her stage name Nimmi was an actress who achieved stardom in the 1950s and early 1960s in Hindi films. She gained popularity by playing spirited village belle characters but has appeared in diverse genres such as fantasy and social films and she was the leading actress of golden era Hindi Cinema. Raj Kapoor is the one who changed her name from Nawab Banoo to "Nimmi".

On 25 March 2020, she died at age 88. After a prolonged illness, the actor was taken to the Juhu hospital after complaining of breathlessness. On the same evening, doctors confirmed she died.

7. Sushant Singh Rajput

Sushant Singh Rajput was a Bollywood actor who is best known for his work in Hindi cinema. He starred in a number of commercially successful Bollywood films such as M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Kedarnath (2018), and Chhichhore (2019).

Sushanth started his career in Hindi television serials, he shot to fame in Pavitra Rishta serial. Later he entered Bollywood with Kai Po Che!

On 14 June 2020, Rajput, aged 34, was found dead, hanging from the ceiling fan of his home in Bandra, Mumbai. He had reportedly shown signs of clinical depression and was suffering from bipolar disorder. Rajput's family lodged a first information report with police in Patna, where his father lives, accusing Rhea Chakraborty and five others of abetment of suicide, where the case is taken up by NCB and the investigation is going.