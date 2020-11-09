Most Popular Web Series On OTT Worth Binge-Watching

Are you looking online for the best web series to binge-watch? You are in the right place to know about the famous web series. Here are the best and favorite web series.

1. Mirzapur

Mirzapur is about gore and violence. A shocking incident at a wedding procession ignites a series of events entangling the lives of two families in the lawless city of Mirzapur. The Indian show had been loved by the audience and its season 2 is also getting a good number of fan following.

2. Four More Shots Please Season 2

The series follows the story of four unapologetically flawed women (two in their 30s and two in their early 20s) as they live, love, make mistakes and discover what really makes them tick through friendship and shots of tequila in millennial Mumbai.

3. Kota Factory

India’s first black and white Hindi web series which present the honest story of Kota coaching and the race to clear the engineering entrance examinations. This series has relatable dialogues which attracted the audience.

4. Sacred Games

This best web series Hindi features Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. It is the first Hindi web series which was uploaded on Netflix. Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are playing lead roll in the series. The web series had gathered a huge amount of audiences.

5. Inside Edge

Inside Edge is the story of the Mumbai Mavericks, a T20 cricket franchise playing in the Powerplay League. Set in a landscape of conflicting interests, where selfishness is almost a virtue, where money and power go hand in hand, the series traces the ups and downs in the Powerplay league as the Mumbai Mavericks face ownership problems along with accusations of match-fixing.

6. Hostages

In season 1the story revolves around a retired IPS officer who goes to any extend to save the life of his wife- even holding a family hostage and asking for murder. Season 2 will not see Tisca Chopra returning, but it has a stellar cast nonetheless. New characters join in, each with their own agenda for the kidnapping. Divya Dutta appears as a negotiator from the police’s side, Dino Morea plays an assassin, there’s also Shilpa Shukla, Kanwaljit Singh, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Aashim Gulati.

7. Breath Into The Shadows

Breathe Into the Shadows is an Indian crime drama web series starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. Breathe is directed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment.

8. Panchayat

The web series which stars Jeetendra Kumar in the lead role with Neena Gupta and the whole story is set up in a village area. The story depicts the struggling life of a man who has just started his first government job.

9. SHE

The story revolves around a police constable who goes undercover and plays a prostitute to reveal the underworld gang. The Web series was launched on 20 March 2020 it was among the most awaited dramas for all the viewers.

10. Gandi Baat

Gandi Baat is a web series that is directed by Sachin Mohite. The erotic story is based in a rural town in India. There are different storylines running parallelly, covering the deep secrets of rural men and women. Some even resort to crime to fulfill their desires. The story has different cast members for every episode.