Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Full Hd Leaked On Tamilrockers For Free Download

Drishyam 2: Mohanlal and Meena are lead stars in Drishyam: The Resumption, which has been released on Amazon Prime Video. It was one of the most awaited Malayalam movies of the year. The movie is directed by Jeethu Joseph. The movie was completed and ready for release last year itself, but there was a delay for release due to the coronavirus effect in the country. The film is a sequel to Mohanlal’s 2013 blockbuster – Drishyam. The film begins where the first film ended. Unfortunately, Drishyam 2 has been leaked online for free HD downloading on piracy sites Tamilrockers and Telegram among others.

The film shows Mohanlal and his family being involved in the same Varun Murder Case that they escaped a few years back. The case is reopened, the witnesses are caught and confessions are made as the story progresses, we see Mohanlal’s George Kutty caught in an even more intense drama with a do or die situation for his family.

The film has received good appreciation from both the critics and the audience. Drishyam 1 had a terrific storyline and it impressed the audience, and also succeeded to be a Hindi remake with the same title in which Ajay Devgan played the central character.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and runs the pirated versions of the movies. In the case of the big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours after the films have hit the screens.