MANUU’s film “Transforming India” Bags Award at International Festival

Hyderabad: Instructional Media Centre (IMC) of Maulana Azad National Urdu University(MANUU) has bagged the award as third best film for it’s documentary “Transforming India” at India International Science Film Festival held yesterday at Goa. The festival was organized by Vigyan Prasar, Ministry of Science and Technology, Govt. of India in association with Government of Goa.

The award winning film directed by Mr. M Mohammad Ghouse, Production Assistant, IMC was one among 700 entries received from around the world along with IMC’s one more film “ Kachre se Tawanai” directed by Mr. Obaidullah Raihan selected for the festival.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan was highly elated with this recognition and congratulated the Centre Director and whole team for this achievement.

Mr. Rizwan Ahamd, Director, IMC said winning an award at international level is a big achievement and centre will give best to match with international standard and will emerge as a center of excellence.

This documentary is focused on production of Bio fertilizer from bio waste from Kurnool district and produced in Urdu language said Mr. Ghouse.

The centre has been on global front by representing several film festivals both at national and international level in the past.