Manchi Rojulochaie Leaked on Movierulz, Telegram for HD Download

Santosh Shobhan's Manchi Rojulochaie is a romantic entertainer produced by V Celluloid banner and SKN. Director Maruthi's film also stars Mehreen Pirzada, Ajay gosh, Srinivas Reddy, Rajitha, Vennela Kishore, Sudarshan and others.

This film was released in theatres on November 04, on the occasion of Diwali 2021. The film received good marks from the movie buffs, and they also praised the performances of Santosh Shobhan and Mehreen.

In the coming movie, Mehreen, a young lady, will be in a live-in relationship with Shobhan. However, her father is obsessive, controlling, and takes pride in the fact that he raised his daughter in a traditional way. The movie runs around the point of how they manage to convince the girl's father that they love each other, which impressed the audience.

But, there is sad news to the movie team as the pirated copies of this film were released on infamous websites like movierulz, tamilrockers, ibomma and telegram. As per the movie critics, Manchi Rojulochaie is the film to be watched in theatres. We also suggest you to enjoy the movie in cinemahalls or wait for it to release on OTT platforms. Do not encourage piracy and report to cyber cell if you come across any such pirated copies.