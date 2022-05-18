Making waves in NYC: Art of India Festival’s short film on Nasdaq Screen at Times Square

The Art of India (AOI) 2022, an initiative by Times of India takes the rich cultural heritage of India to the world stage. A short film on the art festival was featured on the iconic Nasdaq screen of Times Square, New York, throughout the weekend. Spanning 15 seconds, the film was played for 10 hours, displaying the artworks of world-renowned artists.

Staying true to their motto, the second edition of AOI has yet again brought together brilliance and magnificence under one roof. It's a rare mine that has created a space through the Pre-modern Era (1850-1915), Modern Era (1916-1949), and Contemporary (1950-2022), where paintings of Rabindranath Tagore, FN Souza, Shiavax Chavda, Madhvi Parekh, MF Hussain, Jamini Roy, U Bhaskar Rao, Krishen Khanna, Maya Burman, Ronak Spariwala, among others, are coinciding in harmony.

Organized in the 75th year of Indian independence, the exhibition had ‘Evolution of Indian art’ as its theme. Summarizing the journey of the country’s artistic landscape over 150 years, the exhibition showcased more than 380 artworks by over 220 Indian artists of global repute.

The organizers had the opening on April 8th with an exclusive preview, AOI 2022 was inaugurated by Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel on April 12th and continued till April 15th. The regal artworks were displayed in an area spanning 75,000 sq. ft at Gandhinagar’s Helipad Exhibition Centre.

With this new feather on AOI’s cap, the festival is culminating with grandeur through a 24-hour, live auction of 65 carefully curated works of yesteryears and contemporary Indian artists on May 18th and 19th. As auction partner, Saffronart will assist AOI to enable art lovers to take home select revolutionary works showcased at the festival.

About the auction: The structure of the auction and its timespan allows serious collectors as well as first-time buyers, worldwide, to place their bids over a period of 24 hours, as opposed to a period of a few hours in a live auction. For mobile bidding, potential buyers can register 24 hours as opposed to a period of a few hours in a live auction.