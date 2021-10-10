MAA Elections Today: Vishnu Manchu, Prakash Raj Battle Begins 

MAA Elections 2021: The elections to pick the office bearers and president for the Telugu cinema's prestigious apex body, Movie Artistes Association begins today in Hyderabad.

Security has been beefed up around the Jubilee Public Schools in Jubilee Hills area, the venue of MAA Elections.

Nearly 900 members are expected to cast their vote to pick the new members. The atmosphere over the last few days has turned tensed following an exchange of bitter words between Vishnu Manchu and Prakash Raj, who have been contesting to grab the president's post.

Yesterday, Prakash sought the blessings of Mohan Babu ahead of the MAA Elections.

In a scathing attack against Vishnu Manchu Naga Babu said that the actor who speaks calls Prakash Raj non-local would miserably fail if a test in Telugu were to be conducted. He also went on to back Prakash Raj saying he has an idea of the bigger picture of the Movie Artistes Association.

On the other hand, Kota Srinivasa Rao backed Vishnu Manchu at the behest of Mohan Babu and said that in his experience of working with Prakash Raj, he could say that the senior actor lacked any discipline.

The MAA Elections would ve held between 8am and 2pm today (Oct 10, 2021, Sunday). The elections has generated a lot of interest among members of the film fraternity who are divided over the choice of candidate for MAA President.