Leaked: Master Climax Will Be Lokesh Kanagaraj Sentimental Tribute To Thalapathy Vijay Fans

Kollywood Thalapathy Vijay's Master is finally slated to hit theatres. With the movie's Censor formalities completed too, fans have begun the countdown for Vijay Master release on the big screen. As per the censor board report, the makers had to edit and incorporate some twenty changes in order to be granted U/A certificate for the movie. The total duration of Master now runs into nearly 179 minutes. Vijay fans will be thrilled to watch three hours of their idol in a never before seen avatar.

Now, in the latest buzz, we hear that director Lokesh Kanagaraj has made the climax emotional. Yes. You read that right. We all already know that the climax would showcase the faceoff between Vijay and Sethupathi which was going to be the highlight of the movie Master. However, the latest we hear is that the director has decided to make it sentimental for Vijay fans for having waited so long patiently to watch the movie. If a report making the rounds on social media is any indication, then Master last scene will conclude with Vijay's Neyveli selfie.

Remember how emotional fans will get when they see it? Well, for the unversed. Vijay took a selfie on the last day of shoot at Neyveli with the fans to thank zillions of his fans for having supported him when there were IT raids at his residence in Chennai.

Vijay fans are already in celebration mode after the Master makers released a glimpse of the Vaathi coming song from the movie. Master bankrolled by Xavier Britto under XB Film Creators banner along with Seven Screen Studio also features Malavika Mohnan, Andrea Jeremiah, Vijay Sethupathu and Arjun Das in key roles. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the songs for Master. The movie will hit the screen on pongal.