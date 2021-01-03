Kollywood Celebrities Mourn Filmmaker K Balu's Death

Popular Tamil film producer K Balu has passed away. K Balu was the owner of KP Films and has many super hit movies to his credit. He produced the smashing hit ‘Chinna Thambi’, in 1991 starring Prabhu and Khushbu, ‘Panchalankurichi’, directed by Seeman and Sarathkumar's Janagraman to name a few. The final respects are expected to take place today around 11.30 am at Besant Nagar crematorium.

Actor and politician R Sarath Kumar shared on Twitter, “Shocked & saddened by the sudden demise of #KBFilms #Balu today. He left too soon & created a void in film industry. May his soul rest in space. My deepest condolences to his family, friends & my colleagues from the industry.”

Fans and celebrities from Kollywood are shocked to hear the passing of Balu. Tributes and condolences started pouring in as soon as the news broke. Have a look at the tweets:

Deeply disturbed to hear about the producer of my biggest hit movie #ChinnaThambi is no more with us. He fought his battle with ill health for long. Just wished he could win it. My heartfelt condolences to his family #RIP #KBalu 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 — KhushbuSundar ❤️ (@khushsundar) January 2, 2021

#KBFilms was very saddened seeing Balu uncle's mortal remains today...lot of fond memories from child hood...very humble being...and one of my best uncle...#rip #balu will miss you uncle...🥺 — Kogulan 🇮🇳 (@a_kogulan) January 2, 2021

You will always remain in my hear sir. Can’t believe you are no more. Rest in peace Balu Sir 🙏🙏🙏 #KBFilms pic.twitter.com/UklfpNjXNj — Vinod Kumar (@vinod_offl) January 1, 2021