King of Comedy Late Vivekh Wins Hearts in LOL: Enga Siri Paappom

LOL:Enga Siri Paappom recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show features ten popular comedians viz Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini. These contestants were pitted against each other under the same roof under the vigilant eyes of the two hosts - Padmashri awardee and legendary comedian Late Vivekh and renowned actor Shiva. While fans have enjoyed this unique concept, the one common thing which has united audiences all across is their love for Vivek.

Fans have been pouring heartfelt messages from all across the nation mentioning how glad they are to watch Padma Shri Vivekh in the show. Watching Vivekh live on the screen, laughing and enjoying with co-host Shiva and the 10 participants seems to have moved the audiences as they were overwhelmed to see their favourite actor after his untimely demise early this year. Fans took to social media to express their happiness and have been pouring in the most heart-felt messages ever since the show was launched.

Read the tweets below:

#LOLEngaSiriPaappom

It's truely recommed for the great perfomances and humor of

Late @Actor_Vivek sir @actorshiva @VijaytvpugazhO @actorsathish

It's been so good to watch their timing counters and humours

Worth to watch for them👍👍❤️😁😁 — இலக்கியன் (@shanlinu) August 30, 2021

Man, I was crying 😭😭😭

We miss you vivek sir😭https://t.co/I8RQxC2uXd — Midhun R Rakesh (@Midhun_Rakesh) August 26, 2021