King of Comedy Late Vivekh Wins Hearts in LOL: Enga Siri Paappom
LOL:Enga Siri Paappom recently premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The show features ten popular comedians viz Maya S Krishnan, Abhishek Kumar, Premgi Amaren, Harathi Ganesh, RJ Vignesh Kanth, Sathish, Pugazh, Powerstar Srinivasan, Baggy (Bhargav Ramakrishnan), and Syama Harini. These contestants were pitted against each other under the same roof under the vigilant eyes of the two hosts - Padmashri awardee and legendary comedian Late Vivekh and renowned actor Shiva. While fans have enjoyed this unique concept, the one common thing which has united audiences all across is their love for Vivek.
Fans have been pouring heartfelt messages from all across the nation mentioning how glad they are to watch Padma Shri Vivekh in the show. Watching Vivekh live on the screen, laughing and enjoying with co-host Shiva and the 10 participants seems to have moved the audiences as they were overwhelmed to see their favourite actor after his untimely demise early this year. Fans took to social media to express their happiness and have been pouring in the most heart-felt messages ever since the show was launched.
Read the tweets below:
#LOLEngaSiriPaappom Is good Watch with excellent laughter.
Watched only for @Actor_Vivek Sir ND @actorshiva @Premgiamaren @actorsathish @Pugazh_VijayTv
Watchable overall 💯#LOL #Vivek #shiva @PrimeVideoIN#PrimeTime #PrimeVideo
— Movie Lover ❤💯 (@ThalaFanForeve3) August 27, 2021
#LOLEngaSiriPaappom
It's truely recommed for the great perfomances and humor of
Late @Actor_Vivek sir @actorshiva @VijaytvpugazhO @actorsathish
It's been so good to watch their timing counters and humours
Worth to watch for them👍👍❤️😁😁
— இலக்கியன் (@shanlinu) August 30, 2021
— காளி கணேசன் (@DosswaGanesh) August 30, 2021
Man, I was crying 😭😭😭
We miss you vivek sir😭https://t.co/I8RQxC2uXd
— Midhun R Rakesh (@Midhun_Rakesh) August 26, 2021
#vivek sir 💔🙏... Will watch it just for you ... #LOLEngaSiriPaapom https://t.co/JbSC7nbfHN
— Dr.Abiram Yokesh (@Abiram20548001) August 9, 2021
Memories flood my mind... About the conversation I had with #Vivek sir during the shoot of #LOL campaign.. When we realised we share our bdays. "Wish u the same sollipom" :) nu solli sirichaar...life maybe transient but this memory lingers on...#LOLEngaSiriPaapom @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/J9Ez1kxbBf
— Gopi Prasannaa (@gopiprasannaa) August 9, 2021