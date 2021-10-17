Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 Second Day Collections: Sandalwood badshah and Abhinava Chakravarthy is riding high on the success of his recently released movie, Kotigobba 3. It is known that the release of the movie was put off by a day due to some issues. Yet, the movie seems to have recovered in the first two days of its theatrical run itself.

The latest we hear is that Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 is roaring at the box office with whopping collections which was unheard of till now.

As per trade pundits, Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 raked in the highest collections on day 1 at the box office in single language. The movie is also running to packed theatres in about 1800 screens. The movie raked in record collections. As per trade analysts, Kichcha Sudeep's Kotigobba 3 box office collections till day 2 was about 21.3 crores. The makers are expected to release area wise collections from across Karnataka, soon.

Besides Kichcha Sudeep, Kotigobba 3 stars Shraddha Das, Madonna Sebastian and Aftab Shivdasani among others in key roles. The film, directed by Shiva Karthik is bankrolled by Soorappa Babu.