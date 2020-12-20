KGF Chapter 2: Team Wraps Up Climax Shoot With Sanjay Dutt In Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: KGF Chapter 2 director Prashanth Neel on Sunday said he has finished shooting the climax sequence of his much awaited action drama "KGF: Chapter 2".

The film is a sequel to the 2018 period-action blockbuster "KGF" starring Yash in the lead.

"KGF: Chapter 2" also features actor Sanjay Dutt, who makes his Kannada debut with this film.

Neel took to Twitter and posted pictures of the film's cast and crew post the shoot's wrap.

"Nothing short of a crazy, exhausting and fulfilling shoot. The best team hands down! @duttsanjay sir a true warrior in real life. @TheNameIsYash a treat to work with as always.

"An end to the climax shoot. Can't wait for the world to see 'KGF Chapter2' only on the big screen," he tweeted.

Sanjay Dutt who took a break from his career due to his battle with cancer in August, recovered and resumed shooting for the film in November.

"KGF: Chapter 2" cinematographer, Bhuvan Gowda, took to Twitter and shared a picture with Dutt, who features in the film as the antagonist, Adheera.

"End of Hyderabad schedule (climax fight) and end of @duttsanjay sir portion for #kgfchapter2. Had an Amazing experience capturing the legend on camera," he wrote.

The work on the sequel resumed in August, with actors Prakash Raj and Malavika Avinash joining the team.

"KGF" follows the story of Rocky (Yash) who rises from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. The sequel also stars Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty in the lead roles.

Earlier Sanjay Dutt shared his pics before the shoot of KGF Chapter 2 in Hyderabad: Check out his new look her:

