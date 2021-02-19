Keerthy Suresh Parents Clarify On Mahanati Actress's Relationship With Anirudh, Marriage Rumours

Rumor mills are abuzz that Keerthy Suresh and Anirudh Ravichander are in love. And that they are both going to get married. However, her parents made it clear that Keerthy Suresh is currently focused on her career and that she is not in any relationship.

Keerthy Suresh has a good reputation in the South industry as an amazing actress who combines beauty and acting. She won the National Best Actress Award for her film 'Mahanati' and gained recognition all over the country.

After 'Mahanati', she has been acting as the lead heroine of many female-oriented movies as well as with Star Heroes. She is currently busy with a series of projects in Telugu, Tamil, and Malayalam. Superstar Mahesh Babu is starring opposite her in the Telugu movie 'Sarkaru Vari Pata'.

Meanwhile, it has been rumored for the past few days that Keerthy Suresh is in love with Anirudh Ravichander, who continues to be one of the star composers in the South Indian Film industry. Currently, Anirudh and Keerthy are said to be in a relationship. The news of the relationship came based on photos posted by Keerthy Suresh wishing Anirudh a happy birthday on October 17 last year.

However, Malayalam media reported that Keerthy Suresh's parents Suresh Kumar and Menaka responded to the rumors. Keerthy's parents have made it clear that their daughter is not in a relationship with anyone and that she is now fully focused on her career.

Keerthy Suresh is currently starring in 'Sarkaru Vari Pata' as well as 'Good Luck Sakhi' and 'Annatte'. It is also learned that Chiranjeevi has approached Keerthy Suresh for the role of a younger sister in the upcoming film directed by Mehr Ramesh.