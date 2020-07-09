BENGALURU: Veteran actor Jayanthi is stable and doing fine, her son Krishna Kumar said. She was hospitalized on Tuesday night after she complained of breathing difficulties. She is asthmatic and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

As a mandatory procedure, she was also tested for coronavirus and her test reports came negative.

Jayanthi is asthmatic for 35 years. The actor recently returned to Bengaluru in April 2020 after she was stuck in Hampi due to coronavirus pandemic with her son Krishna Kumar. She moved to her house after facing health issues.

Jayanthi has worked in several South Indian movies, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi and Marathi. The actress has done around 500 films in her career and as a lead actress in 300 films.

She has also won several awards for her performances.

Jayanti made her debut in Telugu with Bhaarya Bharthalu film and later she acted in Jagadeka Veerudi Katha, Dr. Chakravarthi, Justice Chowdary, Donga Mogudu, Kodama Simham, Pedarayudu and in the recent blockbuster Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.