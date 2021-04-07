Jackie Chan's Stuntman Andy Long In Vijay Deverakonda's Liger

Shooting for Vijay Deverakonda 'Liger', a romantic-sports-action thriller written and directed by Puri Jagannadh has resumed shoot recently. A pan-India film, it has Ananya Pandey as the leading lady and Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy and Vishu Reddy in special roles.

It is jointly produced by Karan Johar, Charmme Kaur, Apoorva Mehta, Hiroo Yash Johar and Puri Jagannadh under the banners of Dharma Productions and Puri Connects. The film will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi, and is scheduled to be theatrically released on September 9, 2021, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam.

Now as per a latest update, Hollywood stunt choreographer Andy Long and his team are joining the Liger team to work on the action sequences for the film. Andy has been a member of the world-renowned Jackie Chan Stunt Team since 2011 and has worked for several films of Jackie Chan and other Hollywood flicks.Andy had worked on films like Robin Hood, Police Story: Lockdown, Herzlos, Dragon Blade, and Vidyut Jamwal's Commando 3. As per reports two big action stunts will be choreographed under the supervision of Andy Long.

Andreas Nguyen or Andy Long was raised in Germany and was inspired by the talent of the legendary Jackie Chan. He began training in martial arts and has learnt Judo, Taekwondo, Hapkido, Kung Fu, and Wing Chun amongst others. He has also studied parkour and free running.

Karan posted a picture from the sets and wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Thrilled to have the famous Hollywood stunt Chorographer #Andylonq & team, who have previously choreographed the powerful moves for Jackie Chan and many other films, Onboard for #LIGER!

