I Just Died in Your Arms, Priyanka to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is going viral on the internet after she removed "Chopra Jonas" from her Instagram and Twitter handles on Monday. Social media users who observed this name change started speculating that Priyanka and Nick Jonas were heading for a divorce, three years after their wedding.

However, sources reveal that Priyanka and Nick are not ready for a divorce and all the news that is being circulated is false. A friend of Priyanka said that these divorce rumours are all amusing. Priyanka is using her first name because she wants to use it in her future projects. There is no truth to any other speculation.

Also, she reminded Priyanka's fans that she not only dropped "Jonas" but "Chopra" as well on social media.

But, Priyanka's comment on her hubby Nick's latest Instagram post has just thrown away all the rumours about their splitting. When Nick posted a video of himself working out in the gym, Commenting on his post, the actress wrote, "Damn! I just died in your arms. "