Happy Birthday Kamal Haasan: Ulaganayagan-Kanagaraj Movie Teaser Release Likely

Actor Kamal Haasan turned 66 today, and on his birthday fans have flooded Twitter with their birthday greetings for the Kollywood Ulaganayagan. They are also kicked about the fact that they got an update on his upcoming film with Master director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie is titled #kamalhassan232. The makers are all set to make an announcement or release a teaser from the film today at 5 PM. Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan himself is expected to release the news.

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “ Title announcement teaser of #KAmalahaasan232 is coming this Saturday 7th Nov 5 pm! Need all your wishes and support #KH232Title_reveal_teaser@ ikamalhaasan(sic).” Here’s the post: Tomorrow!#KH232Title_reveal_teaser pic.twitter.com/X8wykvA42C — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) November 6, 2020