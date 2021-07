July 28, 2021

It is more likely that Visakhapatnam-Nanded-Visakhapatnam special express gets modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches as the East Coast Railway decided to provide more comfort to passengers during the journey. As per sources, ECoR will be inducting LHB coaches with effect from July 31 and it has taken several steps to initiate conversion of conventional coaches of important long-distance trains with LHB coaches over jurisdiction.