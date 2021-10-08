Gopichand’s Aaradugula Bullet Leaked On Torrents, Movierulz

After ‘Seetimaar’ Tollywood Actor Gopichand is back again with another action entertainer ‘Aaradugula Bullet’. The movie starring Gopichand, Nayanathara, Prakash Raj and other has released in theatres on Friday, October 8. Though the film was first scheduled to release on June 9, 2017, the makers had to postpone due to financial constraints.

Now, the film has seen the light of the day and received a good response from the critics. The lead actors’ performance and their chemistry got good marks but the action sequences and story line has not impressed many. After releasing the movie with so much effort, the movie got leaked on unfamous websites like Tamilrockers, movierulz, torrents and other.

Aaradugula Bullet got leaked just a few hours after its release in threatres. Do not encourage piracy and watch the movie only in theatres on wait for its release on OTT. If you come across any pirated copies of the film, inform them to the cyber cell or to the movie team through their official social media handles.