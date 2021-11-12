Godavari, Me Vasantrao and Semkhor Indian Entries at 52nd IFFI Goa
52nd International Film Festival of India has released the line-up of international movies for competition during the festival. The best of the feature length fiction films from all over the world are selected to compete in the section. It is one of the most important sections of the festival that features some of the best films of the year and these 15 films compete for the Golden Peacock and other awards.
The movies that are part of the lineup include
Any Day Now | Dir : Hamy Ramezan | Finland
Charlotte | Dir : Simon Franco | Paraguay
Godavari | Dir: Nikhil Mahajan | Marathi, India
Întregalde | Dir : Radu Muntean |Romania
Land of Dreams | Dir : Shirin Neshat & Shoja Azari | New Mexico, USA
Leader | Dir : Katia Priwieziencew | Poland
Me Vasantrao | Dir: Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari | Marathi, India
Moscow Does Not Happen | Dir : Dmitry Fedorov | Russia
No Ground Beneath The Feet| Dir : Mohammad Rabby Mridha | Bangladesh
Once We Were Good For You | Dir : Branko Schmidt | Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina
Ring Wandering | Dir : Masakazu Kaneko | Japan
Saving One Who Was Dead | Dir : Václav Kadrnka | Czech Republic
Semkhor | Dir: Aimee Baruah | Dimasa, India
The Dorm | Dir : Roman Vasyanov | Russia
The First Fallen | Dir : Rodrigo de Oliveira |Brazil
These films will compete for various categories of awards, viz:
Best Film (Golden Peacock) – this award carries a cash prize of Rs. 40,00,000/- to be shared equally between the Director and Producer. The Director will receive the Golden Peacock and a Certificate in addition to the cash component. The Producer will receive a Certificate in addition to the cash component.
Best Director: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs.15,00,000/-
Best Actor (Male): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-
Best Actor (Female): Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs10,00,000/-
Special Jury Award: Silver Peacock, Certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15,00,000/- given to a film (for any aspect of the film which the jury wishes to award/acknowledge) or an individual (for his/her artistic contribution to a film). The award, if given to a film, will be given to the Director of the film.
The Jury for the International Competition for 52nd IFFI comprises of
Ms. RakhshānBanietemad (67yrs) | Iran | Filmmaker- Jury Chairperson
Mr. Stephen Woolley (65yrs) | UK | Film Producer, Director
Mr. Ciro Guerra (40 yrs) | Columbia | Filmmaker
Mr. VimukthiJayasundara (44yrs) | Srilanka | Filmmaker
Mr. Nila Madhab Panda (47 yrs) | India | Filmmaker