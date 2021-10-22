Exclusive: Prabhas RadheShyam Teaser Review

Tollywood Rebel Star and darling of fans, Prabhas is all set to celebrate his birthday tomorrow. In a sweet surprise to the fans, he released a poster yesterday and also promised to deliver the good news that they had been waiting for.

Yes, the teaser of Prabas' Radheshyam is all set to be unveiled tomorrow on the occasion of Prabhas birthday.

Now, the first review of the teaser is out. Umair Sandhu, who's a censor board member and a film critic for a film magazine in UK and UAE has shared his first impressions on the upcoming film's teaser.

In his review, Umair Sandhu has heaped praises on Prabhas RadheShyam Teaser. He has said that he got goosebumps watching it. He also said that Prabhas looks sexy and the teaser is just Wow.

Saw Final Cut Teaser of #RadheShyam at Censor Board ! Simply " WOW " & Goosebumps. Just FANTASTIC ! #Prabhas looking damn sexy 💥💥 ! #RadheShyamTeaser #RadheShyamTeaserOnOct23 — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) October 20, 2021

Are you excited to see the teaser tomorrow? Keep an eye on this space for updates.

RadheShyam is directed by Radha Krishna and stars Pooja Hegde, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi and Sachin Khedekar in key roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is super busy with a slew of projects including Salaar, Adipurush and another with Vyjayanthi films opposite Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone.