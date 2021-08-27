Everyone is Uninstalling Hotstar, Here's Why

We never know what trends on Twitter, right! Now, the hashtag Uninstall Hotstar is trending on Twitter. After the release of the web show, The Empire on Hotstar, the online streaming platform landed in a trouble. Bankrolled by Nikkhil Advani, Shabana Azmi, Dino Morea, Aditya Seal, Sahher Bamba, Rahul Dev, Drashti Dhami, Kunal Kapoor, and others played important roles in the web show, based on Alex Rutherford’s Empire of the Moghul: Raiders from the North. Fans started criticizing the makers and raised objections to the series soon after the release of the trailer, accusing the makers of the show glorifying the Islamic invader Babur.

One of the Twitter users wrote, "Those invaders who destroyed and looted India, killed Hindus, converted them in the name of their intolerant Jihad are being glorified in 2021? Is this what we are doing? Shame on you producers, writers, actors, etc." Another asked, "Hotstar rejects grievance complaints against their series on Babur, claims they are not glorifying the Islamic invader. I have uninstalled, Have you??"

See what netizens are tweeting on hashtag, 'Uninstall Hotstar'. Here are the tweets.

