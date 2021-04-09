Dhanush's Karnan Leaked On Tamilrockers, Movierulz Other Torrent Sites

Karnan is the latest Kollywood release directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under V Creations banner. The film stars Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli in key roles. The titular role Karnan is played by Dhanush K Raja.

The movie is about the central character, who turns into a messiah for the oppressed communities in his village. He makes a vow to fight for the rights of his people after seeing their plight. The storyline of Karnan is said to be loosely inspired from the Manjolai riots of the 1999 and 1997 Melavalavu massacre.



The film has opened to positive reviews from the audience and critics alike. Dhanush's performance and Mari Selvaraj's direction have come in for a lot of praise on social media. The latest we hear is that Dhanush's Karnan has been leaked for free download on websites like Telegram, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other torrent sites. Karnan is the latest film to fall prey to piracy.

Do not encourage pirated copies of any movie. If you come across any pirated copy of Karnan or other new releases, report to the cybercrime division or anti-piracy cells. You could also report it to the makers.