Dhanush Creates Sensation With Karnan Teaser

The teaser of Dhanush's upcoming film Karnan was released on March 23. Karnan stars Dhanush and Malayalam actor Rajisha Vijan in the lead roles. The film is based on a real life incident that took place in Tirunelveli.

The long awaited Karnan teaser is getting a massive response from Dhanush fans. In 12 hours of Karnan teaser release, it has earned 3.4 million plus views and counting for the intriguing teaser. It's trending #1 on YouTube.

The 2.1 minute teaser shows that the movie is going to be an epic. Netizens are saying that they are unable to takea few shots out of their mind. And they predict that Karnan is gonna be one of the best films in Dhanush's career after Asuran.

Karnan is directed by Mari Selvaraj and the movie is going to hit the big screens on April 9 2021. Earlier, Dhanush won the 2019 National Film Award under Best Actor for his performance in Asuran. Currently, he is filming for Hollywood thriller The Gray Man, along with Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans. Also he will be sharing the screen with Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in an upcoming Bollywood film.