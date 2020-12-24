COVID Scare On Annaathe Sets As 4 Crew Members Test Positive, Rajinikanth Quarantine Likely

Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe was put on halt after four of the crew members tested COVID positive. According to the sources, the four crew members tested positive but the actor and other crewmates were tested negative.

The production house, Sun Pictures confirmed this news on Twitter. “During routine testing at ‘Annaathe’ shoot, 4 crew members have tested positive for Covid19. Superstar Rajinikanth and other crew members have tested negative. To ensure utmost safety, Annaatthe shooting has been postponed,” read the tweet.

Annaathe is directed by Siruthai Siva. The movie also stars Keerthy Suresh and Nayanthara. Other actors including Rajinikanth might also end up in self-quarantine as a safety measure. The shooting was taking place in Ramoji Filmcity in Hyderabad.

Now Rajinikanth fans are excited for the actor’s long awaited political debut that is to take place on January 1st.