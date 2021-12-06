The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It India Release Date On Amazon Prime Video

The bone-chilling horror franchise, The Conjuring is all set to stream its third instalment The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It on Prime Video starting December 15, 2021. The American supernatural horror film has been well received by the fans and has maintained the chills and thrills this franchise has been known for over the years.

Based on the case files of Ed and Lorraine Warren, the film explores the inside story of the horrors that shook everyone. Inspired by the true events, The Warrens investigate a murder that may be linked to demonic possession and try to prove innocence.

There is always something excitingly strange about being scared; the thrill of unravelling the unknown, the discovery of something beyond this world and now, with the recent instalment, you’re in for a great trick-or-treat. The film stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga in pivotal roles. Directed by Michael Chaves the third instalment is produced by James Wan and Peter Safran.

Brace yourself for a horror expedition as The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be available on Prime Video in India starting December 15, 2021 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu