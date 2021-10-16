Chiranjeevi Not Invited To Vishnu Manchu Swearing In As MAA President

Manchu Vishnu, who won the Movie Artiste Association election would be sworn in as MAA President on Saturday. Telangana Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav will be the chief guest for the programme. As per reports, Vishnu personally invited Nandamuri Balakrishna to attend the event.

Reports claim that Vishnu, along with his father Mohanbabu had gone to Balakrishna's house and invited him personally.

Besides Balakrishna, Vishnu also asked Paruchuri Brothers, Kaikala Satyanarayana, Kota Srinivasa Rao and Brahmanandam to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

However, a strong buzz making the rounds suggest that Vishnu did not invite either Mega Star Chiranjeevi or his family members for the ceremony. But, on counting day, Vishnu had stated that he would meet Chiranjeevi in person and invite him to the event.

Industry sources feel that there is perhaps some personal reason behind Manchu not inviting Chiranjeevi to the ceremony as Nagababu supported Prakash Raj during the MAA elections.

Vishnu said he wanted to include every artist in the development of the association. So he invited Prakash Raj and his winning panel members to come for the swearing-in ceremony. But, industry sources are in doubt about Chiranjeevi's presence and invitation to MAA president swearing-in event.