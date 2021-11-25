Chhorii Director Vishal Furia On Why Nushrratt Bharuccha Was Perfect To Play Sakshi

Vishal Furia’s upcoming horror thriller, ‘Chhorii’, is only a few days away from its global premiere exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. ‘Chhorii’ which features Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead is the story of the monsters that Sakshi (Nushrratt) has to deal with, and much more. The tension builds with every scene leaving audiences with a pressing question to be answered — Will Sakshi be able to save herself? With ‘Chhorii’ being the official remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi Film ‘Lapachappi’, filmmaker Vishal Furia, who directed the 2018 film, revealed how he found the perfect actor in Nushrratt for this role.

Throwing light on the process, Vishal Furia said, “The character of Sakshi had to be somebody who looked like a girl-next-door, who is very relatable and a person who will definitely win this fight from the moment we see her on-screen. Nushrratt fits all these parts extremely well because she looks like a girl next door. Her physicality is this tiny, petite girl. So that really helped because then, she looked like a victim, like somebody who could be intimidated in a certain way, or who could get scared in certain scenarios. And then when such a character rises against all odds, to fight against evil, and somehow conquers it, does the story becomes more powerful. So yes, Nushrratt did fit all of those departments perfectly when it came to the character.”

Adding more to this Vishal said, “The kind of hunger I saw in Nushrratt and also the will to give everything for this particular role, she has that thing in her. And that is what is required in a horror film especially for a film like Chhorii, which is emotionally and physically very draining. It takes away a lot from the actor and really tears that actor apart. So, you need that kind of hunger, and that kind of will to succumb to this genre and to this kind of filmmaking. And I thought she was ready for it, and she was hungry for it, and that was very important. So yeah, she was perfect for this role.”

Slated to stream on 26th November 2021, on Amazon Prime Video across 240 countries and territories worldwide, ‘Chhorii’ also features actors such as Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais, Saurabh Goyal, and Yaanea Bharadwaj.