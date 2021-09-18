Brahmanandam First Look As Veda Vyas In Panchathantram Out

'Haasya Brahma' Brahmanandam has played a multitude of roles in films and has had us in splits over the decades. He is now playing a narrator named Veda Vyas in 'Panchathantram'. On Saturday, his First Look was released. Also starring Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Samuthirakani, young hero Rahul Vijay and 'Mathu Vadalara' fame Naresh Agasthya feature in 'Panchathantram', the film is being produced by Ticket Factory and S Originals. Written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka, it is produced by Akhilesh Vardhan and Srujan Yarabolu.

We see the legendary comedian speaking in front of a mike in the poster. Besides making us laugh, his character will also have the audience tear up with his sentimental narration. His performance in the movie is going to be heart-touching.

Speaking about the movie, producer Akhilesh Vardhan said, "This is the first film that Brahmanandam is doing after a gap of two years. We have filmed scenes on him already. The pending portions involving him have been shot in the ongoing schedule. With this schedule, the entire shoot will be completed. Post-production works are also going on. We will release the movie in November. Brahmanandam's character will be distinct from the usual comedy roles that he plays. There is going to be drama and sentiment as well. As Veda Vyas, his character will be a highlight."

The director said that Veda Vyas will be narrating the story and characterizations. "You are going to see a new Brahmanandam in our movie," he added.

Cast:

Brahmanandam, Samuthirakani, Swathi Reddy, Shivathmika Rajasekhar, Rahul Vijay, Naresh Agasthya, Divya Sripada, Srividya, Vikas, Adarsh Balakrishna and others.

Crew:

PRO: Naidu Surendra Kumar-Phani Kandukuri (Beyond Media)

Associate Director: Vikram

Costume Designer: Ayesha Mariam

Editor: Garry BH

Cinematographer: Raj K Nalli

Production Controller: Sai Babu Vasireddy

Line Producer: Sunitha Padolkar

Executive Producer: Bhuvan Saluru

Creative Producer: Ushareddy Vavveti

Dialogues: Harsha Pulipaka

Lyrics: Kittu Vissapragada

Music Director: Prashanth R Vihari

Co-Producers: Ramesh Veeragandhan, Ravali Kalangi

Producers: Akhilesh Vardhan & Srujan Yarabolu

Writer, Director: Harsha Pulipaka