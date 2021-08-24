Bollywood Actress Open Marriage Proposal to Prabhas

We all know that actress Kriti Sanon had paired up with Prabhas for ‘Adipurush’. The film has become the talk of the town as the film is based on the epic Ramayana which will be directed by Om Raut. Prabhas’ fans are super excited as he is working on another pan-India film.

Prabhas has become one of the most sought-after celebs after Baahubali. Maybe this is the reason why even Kriti Sanon is smitten with him. Yes, what you read is right. In a recent interview, Kriti said that she would marry Prabhas.

Before you jump to conclusions, let us make it clear that it was the 'who would you date, flirt and marry?' question for the actress in the interview with the options Kartik Aryan, Tiger Shroff and Prabhas. Kriti responded that she would rather get married to Prabhas, date Tiger Shroff and flirt with Kartik Aryan.

After the show, fans think that they both make an amazing pair. Some netizens feel that this answer shows that their chemistry in Adipurush would definitely be great. The film also stars Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, Angad Bedi among others.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon has Ganapath with Tiger, Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar to name a few. Prabhas is currently busy with Radhe Shyam and Adipurush shootings.