From Bhediya and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Chaipatti: Topmost anticipated Hindi Horror-comedies

Horror comedy is a genre that satiates the cravings of all kinds of audience. While there are jumpscares for those seeking the shivers of horror, there are rib-tickling moments for the light hearted ones who simply want a hearty laugh. Though the genre has traditionally been relatively lesser explored in the filmdom, the likes of Stree and Bhool Bhulaiya have taken it to a completely different level. A few major horror comedies, in both film as well as series formats, have been announced and expected to hit the silver or the OTT screen pretty soon. Take a look:

Bhediya

Another horror comedy from the house of Maddock Films, Bhediya is set for November 2022 release. The first look of the film starring Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles was unveiled recently and has since been the talk of the town. Apart from the two heartthrobs, the film has an interesting cast comprising Abhishek Banerjee and Deepak Dobriyal, among others. In the first look, Varun can be seen as a werewolf, which has triggered a lot of discussions across social media. The film is being directed by Amar Kaushik, who has earlier helmed blockbusters like Stree and Bala.

Chaipatti

The short film that took the internet by storm last Holi is now being converted into a full-fledged horror comedy series, which would be an OTT release. The cast of Sudhanshu Rai, Shobhit Sujay and Abhishek Sonpaliya has been retained for the series. If reports are to be believed, a few more interesting characters are expected to be included as part of the storyline. Sudhanshu, who made his acting as well as directorial debut with Chaipatti, is continuing to helm the film, which has already gone on floor.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

The first edition of this franchise clicked all the right notes with the audience, who loved the theatrics of Akshay Kumar while taking on the spirit of Manjulika, played by Vidya Balan. The onus of keeping up the expectation is now on Kartik Aaryan, who is playing the lead in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, which also casts Tabu and Kiara Advani in key roles. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film initially slated to get released in the theatres on July 31 last year, but got delayed due to the pandemic. The film is now expected to be released in March next year.

Phone Bhoot

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar, Phone Bhoot is a horror comedy with a super interesting star cast, comprising Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter. The film is slated for a July 2022 release and is being directed by Mirzapur and Inside Edge fame Gurmmeet Singh. In the look unveiled, all the three actors can be seen wearing suits and bow ties, not sure if they are the ghost-busters or the ghosts themselves. Phone Bhoot too experienced considerable delay due to the pandemic.