AP CM YS Jagan Congratulates Rajinikanth For Dadasaheb Phalke Award

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has congratulated Tamil film star, Rajinikanth on being conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contribution to films.

"The Karnataka-born Maharashtrian stylish Tamil superstar, born as Shivajirao Gaekwad, made a profound impact on the silver screen with his inimitable mannerisms and performance", the Chief Minister said.

Rajinikanth is one of the most talented stars in the south Indian film industry. He stepped into the film industry with the movie, Apoorva Ragangal and later acted in various films. He won the hearts of the audience with his incredible acting skills.

Prakash Javadekar took to his Twitter and announced that "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji. His contribution as actor, producer, and screenwriter has been iconic."

Prakash Javadekar took to his Twitter and announced that "Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee"

PM Modi tweeted that, "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that's Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award."