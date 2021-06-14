Allu Arjun's Boat Fight Sequence in Pushpa Will be Extraordinary

The makers of Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa, have already increased the expectations of movie lovers with the first look of Bunny and a teaser. Now, there are a few more leaks from the movie crew.

As sources, Allu Arjun goes on a boat trip in the film. But, that journey is not to refresh but to punch the enemies.

'Pushpa' is being directed by Sukumar with Allu Arjun as hero and Rashmika Mandanna as heroine. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music for the film.

While Bunny is playing the role of Pushparaj, Malayalam Actor Fahadh Faasil will be seen as the Antagonist in the movie.

The makers of the film confirmed that the film will be released in two parts, which has been presently stopped due to the second wave of Covid-19. It is being rumoured that the action sequence which is to be shot in the boat backdrop will remain as one of the highlights in 'Pushpa'.