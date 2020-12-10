Allu Arjun, Charan Best Dressed Guests At Niharika Wedding

Mega daughter Niharika Konidela's wedding was star-studded. Even though other members from the Tollywood fraternity were missing, there were enough mega actors to make up for their absence. All the Mega family members flaunted their best attires. Tollywood actors Ram Charan with his wife Upasana Kamineni and Allu Arjun with Allu Sneha rocked the look at the NisChay wedding in a resort of Udaipur. While Sneha Reddy was seen in a bright pink silk saree, Allu Arjun donned a pastel pink sherwani. Ram Charan was looking handsome in his cream coloured salwar kameez. We can say that besides the bride and the groom Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya JV, Allu Arjun- Ram Charan made heads turn with their stylish attires.

The NisChay wedding was attended by close friends and family members of the couple. All the mega families took part in all the pre-wedding events like Haldi, mehndi, sangeet, and so on. Mega daughters and sons also looked stunning in their dresses.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan who always misses the events of the mega family was also seen at the do along with his son Akira Nandan.